Gov. Ivey announces grants for domestic violence
Governor Kay Ivey has announced the award of $2.3 million in grants aimed at supporting victims of abuse and sexual assault.
The funding will assist agencies providing critical services for victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, and child abuse. Recipients include Alabama Court Appointed Special Advocates which will receive $1.43 million, and Montgomery’s own Family Sunshine Center, which will receive $217,476 to help victims in the region.