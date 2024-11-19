© 2024 WVAS
Crime Update- Nov. 19

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 19, 2024 at 11:56 AM EST

Security Measures Press Conference

Tuskegee University is adding security measures after a mass shooting that killed one and injured more than a dozen. The Alabama school's president Mark Brown announced the university is hiring eight more police officers to provide around-the-clock security. Another 12 will be staffed beginning Monday. It's also adding hundreds more cameras and additional lights, metal detectors and keypad security as well as a new security app for students.

In a press conference Friday in Montgomery, Kenyatte Hassel, State Representative for District 78 is proposing a new bill HB23 in hopes of making some significant changes for gun carriers. Hassel also says that this legislation will make it a penalty for people to carry an assault weapon without a permit.

Couple Murder

An investigation is underway in Dothan where two bodies were found in a home. The gruesome discovery was made in the 1200 block of Park Avenue, near Selma Street. Police are still in the early stages of their investigation. They have not identified the suspects or said what happened.

Fentanyl Prison Sentence

A Montgomery man is heading to prison for a fentanyl death.

Lawrence Coley was found guilty in August of distributing pills that contained fentanyl that were made to look like oxycodone. It led to one death.
A federal judge sentenced Coley to 20 years in prison.
