18-year old killed in mass shooting at Tuskegee University identified

Multiple reports say Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley has identified the young man killed early Sunday morning as La'tavion Johnson of Troy. He was a graduate of Charles Henderson High School. Reports say Johnson was not a Tuskegee University student. According to AL.com, his parents say Johnson died a hero, as a girl who was seen on video saying he pushed her out of the way just before he was shot.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 25-year-old Jaquez Myrick, of Montgomery is charged in the tragic shooting that left 16 others injured, 12 of them were shot. Authorities say Myrick was found leaving the scene of the shooting that occurred on the campus of Tuskegee University. Myrick was arrested and charged federally with Possession of a machine gun. The mass shooting happened as Tuskegee was closing out its 100th Homecoming Week. Videos circulating on social media captured the sounds of an extensive barrage of gunfire, as many people attempted to take cover between parked cars to protect themselves.