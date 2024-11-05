Quincy Jones dies at 91

Grammy Award-winning record producer Quincy Jones has passed away at the age of 91. No word yet on the exact cause of death, but it's reported he died peacefully at his home in Bel Air, California on Sunday, surrounded by family.

His career in the entertainment industry spanned over 60 years and in that time he worked with artists such as Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson. Jones received a record 80 Grammy Award nominations, 28 of which he went on to win, and he later received the Grammy Legend Award in 1992.

Jones was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work on the 1967 film "In Cold Blood."

