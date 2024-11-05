© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Live Streaming is back up!

Quincy Jones dies at 91

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 5, 2024 at 6:36 PM EST

Grammy Award-winning record producer Quincy Jones has passed away at the age of 91. No word yet on the exact cause of death, but it's reported he died peacefully at his home in Bel Air, California on Sunday, surrounded by family.

His career in the entertainment industry spanned over 60 years and in that time he worked with artists such as Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson. Jones received a record 80 Grammy Award nominations, 28 of which he went on to win, and he later received the Grammy Legend Award in 1992.

Jones was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work on the 1967 film "In Cold Blood."
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan