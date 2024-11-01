Homeless Aid funding

Governor Kay Ivey announced today the allocation of $2.6 million in funding to assist homeless individuals and families across Alabama.

The funds, drawn from the Emergency Solutions Grants program, will support local governments and nonprofit agencies in delivering essential housing and related services to those in need.

Among the recipients of the funding are Montgomery Area Family Violence Program, it was awarded $60,000, this program, also known as the Family Sunshine Center, will offer emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence and their children across Autauga, Bullock, Butler, Chilton, Elmore, and Lowndes counties. The Salvation Army, received $350,000, the Salvation Army will focus on providing emergency shelter for homeless families in Baldwin, Mobile, and Washington counties.

Administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs the grants come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

