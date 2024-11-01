© 2024 WVAS
Homeless Aid funding

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published November 1, 2024 at 4:53 PM EDT

Governor Kay Ivey announced today the allocation of $2.6 million in funding to assist homeless individuals and families across Alabama.

The funds, drawn from the Emergency Solutions Grants program, will support local governments and nonprofit agencies in delivering essential housing and related services to those in need.

Among the recipients of the funding are Montgomery Area Family Violence Program, it was awarded $60,000, this program, also known as the Family Sunshine Center, will offer emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence and their children across Autauga, Bullock, Butler, Chilton, Elmore, and Lowndes counties. The Salvation Army, received $350,000, the Salvation Army will focus on providing emergency shelter for homeless families in Baldwin, Mobile, and Washington counties.

Administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs the grants come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
