Azzie Oliver new appointment

Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced she is appointing Azzie Oliver to serve as Montgomery County District Attorney, replacing Daryl Bailey.

Governor Ivey notified Oliver of her selection this morning.

Ivey says in part, “Azzie Oliver has dedicated most of her career to upholding the criminal laws of Alabama and by pursuing justice for the people of Montgomery County, so I am confident she will help us create a safer Montgomery.”

Prior to Oliver being elevated from her chief deputy role to Montgomery County district attorney pro tem, she served as chief of the Criminal Trials Division in the Office of the Attorney General and received praise from Attorney General Steve

Marshall for her strong record on maintaining law and order in Alabama.

Oliver says in part, “I express my deep gratitude to Governor Ivey for placing her trust in me to serve as Montgomery County District Attorney. I consider this appointment a blessing and an honor.”

Oliver is an alumnae of Alabama State University and the Jones School of Law. Oliver’s appointment is effective immediately.

