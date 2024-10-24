© 2024 WVAS
Alabama Prison Playgrounds

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 24, 2024 at 12:08 PM EDT

In a significant move to support families affected by incarceration, the Alabama Department of Corrections has announced the completion of two playgrounds designed for inmate mothers and their children.

The ribbon-cutting ceremonies will take place this Friday, October 25th, at two key facilities: the Julia Tutwiler Women’s Facility at 9:00 a.m., followed by the Montgomery Women’s Facility at 10:30 a.m.

Deputy Commissioner of Women’s Services Operations, "To our knowledge, these two playgrounds are the only playgrounds behind a fence in the nation. This initiative is crucial for fostering connections between mothers and their children."

The creation of these playgrounds was made possible through a grant from the Office of Justice and Delinquency Prevention under the U.S. Department of Justice.

This project represents a pioneering effort to enhance family engagement and improve the well-being of children whose mothers are incarcerated.
The Alabama Department of Corrections hopes that these playgrounds will provide a safe and nurturing environment for inmate mothers to bond with their children, reinforcing family ties during a challenging time.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie Hogan
