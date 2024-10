The L.E.A.D Speaker Series at Alabama State University featured World renowned journalist and CNN contributor Roland Martin.

ASU’s Abernathy Hall, DeShields Auditorium was packed with students, faculty, staff and the public to hear from the international voice talk about topics including voting and the Civil Rights movement.

Martin also spoke about the critical need to be self-informed and to vote.

The LEAD speaker series is part of ASU’s Homecoming activities.