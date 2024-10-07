Montgomery Chamber hosts Congressional debate

Alabama’s Second Congressional District Candidates met in Montgomery Wednesday to participate in a moderated discussion.

The event sponsored by the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce featured topics like workforce growth national security and economic development.

Former Congresswoman Martha Roby was the moderator.

Shomari Figures, a Democrat, and Caroleene Dobson, a Republican are running to represent Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District, which was redrawn after a lengthy redistricting battle.

The two faced off in Montgomery in a candidate forum hosted by the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce and online broadcast by WSFA.

