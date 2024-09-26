© 2024 WVAS
Alabama artist dies

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 26, 2024 at 6:51 PM EDT

Fred Nall Hollis, an award-winning, world renowned Alabama visual artist, died on Saturday, according to a local arts center. He was 76.

Born in Troy, Alabama, Hollis worked in a variety of genre-bending mediums, including porcelain, carpet, mosaics, sculpture and etchings. The prolific artist was featured in over 300 one-man shows and showed his work across the world, including in the United States, France and Italy, according to the Nature Art and Life League Art Association, a foundation that Hollis established.

Under the professional name “Nall,” the artist worked under the tutelage of Salvadore Dali in the early 1970s, according to the association’s website.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
