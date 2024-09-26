Alabama artist dies

Fred Nall Hollis, an award-winning, world renowned Alabama visual artist, died on Saturday, according to a local arts center. He was 76.

Born in Troy, Alabama, Hollis worked in a variety of genre-bending mediums, including porcelain, carpet, mosaics, sculpture and etchings. The prolific artist was featured in over 300 one-man shows and showed his work across the world, including in the United States, France and Italy, according to the Nature Art and Life League Art Association, a foundation that Hollis established.

Under the professional name “Nall,” the artist worked under the tutelage of Salvadore Dali in the early 1970s, according to the association’s website.

