Suspect charged in assassination attempt

The man authorities believe wanted to shoot former President Trump on a Florida golf course has a detention hearing scheduled for today.

Fifty-eight-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

He was caught not long after Secret Service agents allegedly saw Routh sticking a rifle out of the bushes on Trump's golf club in Palm Beach.

Prosecutors are expected to argue that Routh should be held in custody while awaiting trial.

