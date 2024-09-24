© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Live Streaming is back up!

Suspect charged in assassination attempt

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 24, 2024 at 11:50 AM EDT

The man authorities believe wanted to shoot former President Trump on a Florida golf course has a detention hearing scheduled for today.

Fifty-eight-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

He was caught not long after Secret Service agents allegedly saw Routh sticking a rifle out of the bushes on Trump's golf club in Palm Beach.
Prosecutors are expected to argue that Routh should be held in custody while awaiting trial.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan