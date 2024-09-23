© 2024 WVAS
Alabama’s First Pediatric Crisis Center

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 23, 2024 at 5:20 PM EDT

Governor Kay Ivey traveled to south Huntsville Thursday, to take part a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of the state's first pediatric crisis care center.

The Wellstone Emergency Services Pediatric Unit offers 24-beds for children between the ages of 12-and-18.

Doctors and medical support staff will treat pediatric patients who are dealing with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and thoughts of self harm.

Wellstone is scheduled to officially open at the end of September.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
