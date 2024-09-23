Alabama’s First Pediatric Crisis Center

Governor Kay Ivey traveled to south Huntsville Thursday, to take part a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of the state's first pediatric crisis care center.

The Wellstone Emergency Services Pediatric Unit offers 24-beds for children between the ages of 12-and-18.

Doctors and medical support staff will treat pediatric patients who are dealing with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and thoughts of self harm.

Wellstone is scheduled to officially open at the end of September.

