WVAS Crime Update- Bullock County Contraband, Murder, Birmingham Shooting

Prison Contraband

Two men are under arrest in Bullock County, accused of promoting prison contraband.

Xavionn Truss and Terrance Green were caught trespassing at Bullock Correctional Facility, according to the Department of Corrections.

Weapons and other items were hidden in a potato chip can.

The suspects were charged with promoting prison contraband and booked into jail.

Shooting Involving Law Enforcement

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is examining the details surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Birmingham Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 2:30 pm along Messer Airport Highway near I-20 eastbound.

Records show a high-speed chase began after officers attempted to stop the driver of a Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation along 1st Avenue North and 56th Street. The pursuit continued for several blocks through the Woodlawn community until the driver, identified as 26-year old Demarcos McAlpine, crashed while approaching the interstate.

Witnesses say McAlpine got out of the car brandishing a gun and was shot by law enforcement officers at least three times.

He was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. No word on his condition.

Former Basketball Player Charged With Murder

A Tuscaloosa County Judge has denied bond for former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, who is facing capital murder charges in connection with the 2023 shooting death of a Birmingham woman. Miles and co-defendant Michael Davis are accused of firing the fatal shots that killed Jamea Harris.

Both claim the exchange of gunfire with Harris's boyfriend Cedric Johnson, was in self-defense.

Former Prosecutor in Custody

A former Alabama prosecutor was found guilty of six corruption charges on Thursday for soliciting sexual favors from at least three women who he was also prosecuting for crimes.

Houston County former Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson was accused of using his role as a prosecutor to ask for sexual photos on multiple occasions and to hire a sex worker on at least one occasion.

Johnson also previously served as a Houston County Sheriff’s Department deputy.

One of the women testified that Johnson demanded that she help him hire a sex worker while she was out on bond, according to News4.

In her testimony, the woman said that she “would’ve done anything that man wanted,” because he could influence whether she would go back to jail. She was facing life in prison for a drug trafficking charge.

The Houston County jury found Johnson guilty on three counts of soliciting anything for a corrupt purpose, and three counts of intentional use of office for personal gain. The six charges include three felonies and three misdemeanors.

Johnson was taken into custody by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office ahead of a sentencing hearing, where he will face possible sentences of two to 20 years for each conviction. His lawyers have requested that Johnson get released on bond and cited his health problems.