August is National Black Business Month!

Thousands removed from voter roll

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 15, 2024 at 11:09 PM EDT

A new report released by Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen shows more than 3,200 residents have been removed from state voter rolls.

This, in advance of the upcoming November 5, general election. The report released Tuesday, also showed many of those purged were immigrants who had been issued legal non-citizen identification numbers.

But Allen said those individuals are only eligible to vote in Alabama elections, if they have become naturalized citizens since the numbers were first issued.

Allen also said he had turned the list of voters with non-citizen identification numbers over to the state Attorney General's Office.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie Hogan

Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows.
