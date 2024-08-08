© 2024 WVAS
Riverfront Brawl Anniversary

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 8, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT

Tuesday marked a year since the Montgomery Riverfront fight sprawled its way across national headlines.

The viral video of white boaters assaulting a Black riverboat captain ballooned into others joining the fight along racial lines.

It began when a moored pontoon boat blocked the Harriott II riverboat from docking in its designated space along the city’s riverfront according to officials.

The cases ended with Richard Roberts, a Selma native who threw the first punch entering guilty pleas to two counts of misdemeanor assault against Pickett and Warren.

Mary Todd, also of Selma, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment in the assault on Pickett.

Zachery Shipman, of Selma, and Allen Todd, of Orange Beach, each pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of harassment
And Reggie Ray from Montgomery, the man with the folding chair, entered a guilty plea to disorderly conduct.

As part of Ray’s plea deal, Shipman dropped assault charges he had filed against Pickett.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
