Riverfront Brawl Anniversary

Tuesday marked a year since the Montgomery Riverfront fight sprawled its way across national headlines.

The viral video of white boaters assaulting a Black riverboat captain ballooned into others joining the fight along racial lines.

It began when a moored pontoon boat blocked the Harriott II riverboat from docking in its designated space along the city’s riverfront according to officials.

The cases ended with Richard Roberts, a Selma native who threw the first punch entering guilty pleas to two counts of misdemeanor assault against Pickett and Warren.

Mary Todd, also of Selma, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment in the assault on Pickett.

Zachery Shipman, of Selma, and Allen Todd, of Orange Beach, each pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of harassment

And Reggie Ray from Montgomery, the man with the folding chair, entered a guilty plea to disorderly conduct.

As part of Ray’s plea deal, Shipman dropped assault charges he had filed against Pickett.