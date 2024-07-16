© 2024 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 16, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT

The Republican National Convention is getting underway today against the backdrop of an attempt on former President Donald Trump's life during a rally over the weekend.

Trump has selected JD Vance as his running mate.
The event runs through Thursday and will see more than 50 speakers. Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is on deck today, while Trump's former UN Ambassador-turned-one-time challenger Nikki Haley has accepted an invitation to speak Tuesday.

Donald Trump Junior and Eric Trump will also address the gathering.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
