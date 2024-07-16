The Republican National Convention is getting underway today against the backdrop of an attempt on former President Donald Trump's life during a rally over the weekend.

Trump has selected JD Vance as his running mate.

The event runs through Thursday and will see more than 50 speakers. Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is on deck today, while Trump's former UN Ambassador-turned-one-time challenger Nikki Haley has accepted an invitation to speak Tuesday.

Donald Trump Junior and Eric Trump will also address the gathering.