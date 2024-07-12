WVAS Crime Update

Anti-Sex Trafficking

The fight against sex-trafficking continues in Alabama.

Governor Kay Ivey is announcing a 200-thousand-dollar grant to Covenant Rescue Group.

The Jefferson County-based organization trains law enforcement agencies and provides initial surveillance and rescue operations.

In awarding the grant, Ivey said, "Our men and women in law enforcement should have access to tools and techniques that help them protect the people in their communities from exploitation."

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

Fourth of July Fatalities

New figures released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency show there were 12 fatalities in the state over the long Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Nine of the deaths were traffic related and three of them were the result of drownings.

In addition, state troopers investigated 206 traffic accidents, made 48 DUI arrests and issued more than 2-thousand-400 citations for speeding.

Execution Set

The Alabama Department of Corrections is making preparations to carry out its third execution of the year next week.

Sixty-four-year-old Keith Edmond Gavin is set to be put to death by lethal injection sometime between midnight July 16 and 6 a.m. July 17.

Gavin was convicted in 1999 for the shooting death of a delivery truck driver outside a Regions Bank in the Cherokee County town of Center.

Couple Accused of Raping Homeless Woman

Police in Andalusia are looking for a couple who's accused of raping a homeless woman.

Angela Paredes and Jamie Sandoval are accused of driving the woman from a shelter in Florida to Andalusia and assaulting her in a hotel room along the way.

The victim reported the crime the next day. Anyone with information on the couple's whereabouts is urged to call APD.

Missing Teen

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Conner Moss vanished on July 11th. He was last seen at his home on Lee Road 208.

Moss is described as six-foot-two and 138 pounds. He was wearing blue and black Nike shorts and no shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.