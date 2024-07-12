Voter runoff in Jefferson County

Voters in Jefferson County will return to the polls next Tuesday, to cast ballots in a runoff election to fill the vacant seat of District 52 in the Alabama House of Representatives.

They'll be asked to choose between Democratic candidates Frank Woodson and Kelvin Datcher, who were the top vote getters in a special primary election last month.

The special election was called by Governor Kay Ivey, after long-time House member John Rogers resigned after pleading guilty to federal corruption charges back in March. Rogers is scheduled to be sentence on July 26.