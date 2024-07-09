State municipality grants

The State of Alabama has opened up an application period, for municipalities to submit bids for portions of a 30-million dollar grant to help them develop industry ready sites.

This, as the State is reportedly competing for an estimated 13-point-five billion dollars in investments from private companies.

The Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy grants, known as SEEDS, will primarily be used to develop sites in rural regions of the state.

The applications will be evaluated by the State Industrial Development Authority.

The application period runs through September 30, 2024.