State municipality grants

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 9, 2024 at 9:21 PM EDT

The State of Alabama has opened up an application period, for municipalities to submit bids for portions of a 30-million dollar grant to help them develop industry ready sites.

This, as the State is reportedly competing for an estimated 13-point-five billion dollars in investments from private companies.

The Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy grants, known as SEEDS, will primarily be used to develop sites in rural regions of the state.

The applications will be evaluated by the State Industrial Development Authority.
The application period runs through September 30, 2024.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
