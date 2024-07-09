© 2024 WVAS
President's mental fitness in question

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 9, 2024 at 9:18 PM EDT

The White House is facing a barrage of questions about the mental fitness of President Biden. A recent press briefing became contentious following a report that a Parkinson's disease expert visited the White House eight times over an eight-month period.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would not confirm why the expert met with the White House physician, citing privacy issues.

This comes as Biden is facing scrutiny over his age and ability to serve another term as president if he's re-elected in November.
President Biden says he's "not going anywhere." Biden called in to MSNBC recently to try and make his case for staying in the 2024 race as more Democrats ask him to drop out due to concerns about his mental fitness.

The President claimed "average Democrats" want him to stay and he's not going to listen to "elites" calling for him to exit.
