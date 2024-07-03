News at ASU

ASU Birthday Event

Alabama State University will be celebrating its 157th Birthday this month.

On July 18th the public is welcomed to attend a cookout and jam session at ASU’s Alumni House from 6 p.m-9 p.m.

The event is free but donations will be accepted for the university.

Also WVAS will be celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The ASU Alumni House is located at 1023 Tuscaloosa Street.

ASU PSV MPS

Alabama State University’s Prevention School Violence in Montgomery Public Schools program is in its second year.

The three-year grant is targeting five elementary and intermediate schools in Montgomery.

Program director Avion Ruffin says the initiative is making a positive impact on students’ lives.

The program will also provide training for school resource offices and district level staff training.