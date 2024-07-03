© 2024 WVAS
Happy Independence Day!

News at ASU

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 3, 2024 at 9:57 AM EDT

ASU Birthday Event

Alabama State University will be celebrating its 157th Birthday this month.

On July 18th the public is welcomed to attend a cookout and jam session at ASU’s Alumni House from 6 p.m-9 p.m.

The event is free but donations will be accepted for the university.

Also WVAS will be celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The ASU Alumni House is located at 1023 Tuscaloosa Street.

ASU PSV MPS

Alabama State University’s Prevention School Violence in Montgomery Public Schools program is in its second year.

The three-year grant is targeting five elementary and intermediate schools in Montgomery.

Program director Avion Ruffin says the initiative is making a positive impact on students’ lives.

The program will also provide training for school resource offices and district level staff training.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
