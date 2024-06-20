© 2024 WVAS
DACA Anniversary

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 20, 2024 at 4:14 PM EDT

The Biden administration is taking executive action to grant temporary amnesty for certain illegal immigrants.
The White House is launching a so-called "parole in place" plan for illegal immigrant spouses of U.S. citizens.

Some 500,000 immigrations will be affected.
The controversial plan protects them from deportation and it also could provide a pathway to citizenship.

It's expected President Biden will have more to say about the move later today when he's set to host a White House event marking the 12th anniversary of DACA - the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
