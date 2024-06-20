DACA Anniversary

The Biden administration is taking executive action to grant temporary amnesty for certain illegal immigrants.

The White House is launching a so-called "parole in place" plan for illegal immigrant spouses of U.S. citizens.

Some 500,000 immigrations will be affected.

The controversial plan protects them from deportation and it also could provide a pathway to citizenship.

It's expected President Biden will have more to say about the move later today when he's set to host a White House event marking the 12th anniversary of DACA - the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.