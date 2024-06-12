Alabama teens suffer injuries from shark attack

One of two Mountain Brook teenagers remain in a hospital with serious injuries, after they were attacked by sharks in the Gulf of Mexico off the beaches of Walton County, Florida.

One of the girls, identified as Lulu Gribbin, had to have a leg and a hand amputated as a result of the attack.

The other, identified as McCray Faust, suffered only minor injuries.

About an hour earlier, a 45-year-old woman was also attacked by a shark near Ft. Walton Beach.

She was last reported to be in stable condition.