© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
June is Men's Health Month!

Alabama teens suffer injuries from shark attack

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published June 12, 2024 at 5:17 PM EDT

One of two Mountain Brook teenagers remain in a hospital with serious injuries, after they were attacked by sharks in the Gulf of Mexico off the beaches of Walton County, Florida.

One of the girls, identified as Lulu Gribbin, had to have a leg and a hand amputated as a result of the attack.

The other, identified as McCray Faust, suffered only minor injuries.

About an hour earlier, a 45-year-old woman was also attacked by a shark near Ft. Walton Beach.
She was last reported to be in stable condition.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan