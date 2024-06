The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department will be hosting a free CPR class this week.

The class is in conjunction with the National CPR/AED Awareness week that runs from June 1, 2024 through June 7, 2024.

The public is invited to learn about adult, child and infant CPR on Saturday June 1, 2024 at Fire Station Number nine at the (Old Montgomery Mall) on McGhee Road.

The class starts at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.