Weekly Crime Update

Massive Crash with Multiple Injuries

A local news agency is reporting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reopening one northbound lane after a massive accident on Interstate 85 Thursday afternoon.

ALEA is reporting the accident took place around 12:33 p.m. and involved a number of vehicles including tractor trailers.

Responders from Macon and Lee counties are working multiple injuries.

Macon county Emergency Management Agency Director, Frank Lee says the injuries are extensive and suggests motorists find alternate routes.

Pastor Accused of Sexual Abuse

A news outlet is reporting a pastor is facing charges of first-degree sexual abuse in Montgomery.

WSFA is reporting 61-year Gregory Sheldon Cannon has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy.

Cannon allegedly committed the actions by “forcible compulsion.” He has been the pastor of Rice Temple A.O.H Church of God in Montgomery for more than 20 years. Cannon is reportedly being held without bail.

Most Wanted in Custody

A fugitive on Calhoun County Most Wanted Facebook Show is back in custody.

Alexander Morgan was apprehended on May 13th by law enforcement.

Morgan was wanted for a probation violation for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and three warrants for failure to appear.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers received an anonymous tip that provided information that led to the arrest of Morgan.

Morgan is now in the Calhoun County Detention Facility.

Montgomery Homicides Investigation

Montgomery police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that took the life of a 39-year-old man.

Reports of a subject shot came in to MPD and Fire Medics around 2:54 in the morning of Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Medics responded to the 500 block of East Patton Avenue where 39-year-old Demetrus Porter was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital, he died a few days later on May 20, 2024.

There is no additional information available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation to contact

In a separate shooting on Sunday, May 12, 2024, this time around 1:14 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1100 block of Oak Street in reference to a subject shot.

34-year-old Jeffrey Williams was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Williams was taken to a local hospital, where he died on May 18, 2024.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.