Montgomery Zoo revs up for Summer Education Program

The Montgomery Zoo is hosting its Spring Magical Creatures Education Program this Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The event will take place from 10 am to 12 pm.

Children and families will have an opportunity to get up close to animals from movies like Harry Potter and The Hobbit.

Admission for the event is $34 per child for non-members and $20 per child for Montgomery Zoo Members. Parents/older children (13 years and up) is $18 per person or free for Montgomery Zoo members.

Advance registration is required.

Registration will end on Friday, May 17 at noon. Tickets will not be available at the door.