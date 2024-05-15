Montgomery Zoo revs up for Summer Education Program

© 2024 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 15, 2024 at 12:33 PM EDT

The Montgomery Zoo is hosting its Spring Magical Creatures Education Program this Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The event will take place from 10 am to 12 pm.

Children and families will have an opportunity to get up close to animals from movies like Harry Potter and The Hobbit.

Admission for the event is $34 per child for non-members and $20 per child for Montgomery Zoo Members. Parents/older children (13 years and up) is $18 per person or free for Montgomery Zoo members.

Advance registration is required.

Registration will end on Friday, May 17 at noon. Tickets will not be available at the door.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
