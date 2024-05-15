© 2024 WVAS
Montgomery man convicted of sex trafficking

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 15, 2024 at 12:21 PM EDT

United States Attorney Jonathan S. Ross announced a federal judge sentenced Montgomery native 45-year-old Jamecko Rontae Thomas to 130 months in prison.

Thomas’s sentence follows his guilty plea for sex trafficking of a minor
in July of 2021.

According to the plea Thomas went to a Montgomery hotel to engage in a commercial sex act with a female who was under the age of 18 at the time. Thomas also admitted to both knowledge of past incidents of commercial sex acts arranged by his co-defendant and that he was aware of narcotics being used to induce sex trafficking victims.

During the May 13, 2024, sentencing hearing, the judge also ordered Thomas serve five years of supervised release following the prison term.

United States Attorney Ross says “This prosecution should send a clear message that my office will hold all individuals accountable for their participation in child sex trafficking and child exploitation, whether they are the traffickers or merely patrons.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montgomery Police Department.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
