Montgomery man convicted of sex trafficking

United States Attorney Jonathan S. Ross announced a federal judge sentenced Montgomery native 45-year-old Jamecko Rontae Thomas to 130 months in prison.

Thomas’s sentence follows his guilty plea for sex trafficking of a minor

in July of 2021.

According to the plea Thomas went to a Montgomery hotel to engage in a commercial sex act with a female who was under the age of 18 at the time. Thomas also admitted to both knowledge of past incidents of commercial sex acts arranged by his co-defendant and that he was aware of narcotics being used to induce sex trafficking victims.

During the May 13, 2024, sentencing hearing, the judge also ordered Thomas serve five years of supervised release following the prison term.

United States Attorney Ross says “This prosecution should send a clear message that my office will hold all individuals accountable for their participation in child sex trafficking and child exploitation, whether they are the traffickers or merely patrons.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montgomery Police Department.