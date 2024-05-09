Tornadoes leave four dead

A wave of dangerous storms began crashing over parts of the South on Thursday, a day after severe weather with damaging tornadoes killed at least three people in the region.

The storms stretched from the Plains to the Midwest and, now, the Southeast.

At least four people have died since Monday.

The weather comes on the heels of a stormy April in which the U.S. had 300 confirmed tornadoes, the second-most on record for the month and the most since 2011.

One in Tennessee damaged homes, injured people, toppled power lines and trees, and killed a 22-year-old man in a car in Claiborne County, north of Knoxville, officials said.

A second person was killed south of Nashville in Columbia, where officials said a likely tornado blew homes off their foundations.

A strong tornado damaged at least 20 homes in northern Alabama’s DeKalb County and caused injuries but no deaths, officials said.