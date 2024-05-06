Legislative Updates

New Healthcare Sciences High School

Alabama lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to legislation establishing a new high school focused on preparing students for careers in healthcare, science and technology.

The proposed Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences would be located in Demopolis.

The proposal is aimed at trying to address a shortage of healthcare workers in the state. The Alabama Senate voted 28-3 for the bill that now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

Ivey had promoted the idea in her State of the State address at the start of the legislative session.

November Ballot

Alabama lawmakers gave final approval to legislation to ensure President Joe Biden will appear on the state’s November ballot.

The House of Representatives voted 93-0 for the legislation. Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure into law.

Alabama has one of the earliest candidate certification deadlines in the country, which has caused difficulties for whichever political party has the later convention date that year.

The legislation mirrors changes made four years ago to allow then-President Donald Trump to appear on the ballot.

Nitrogen Gas

Alabama has authorized the execution of a second inmate by nitrogen gas. The decision comes after the state carried out the first nitrogen execution in January.

The Alabama Supreme Court on Thursday granted the state attorney general’s request for an execution date for Alan Eugene Miller.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will set the exact date of the execution.

Alabama in January used nitrogen gas to execute Kenneth Smith. Smith shook and convulsed for several minutes during the execution.

