ASU to launch mechanical engineering program

Alabama State University President Quinton T. Ross, Jr. and Genesis Motor America GMA hosted a news conference last week to announce the first donation to launch the University's Mechanical Engineering program. GMA Director of Corporate Responsibility Brandon Ramirez praises ASU as a great institution.

President Ross says the initial donation will benefit ASU STEM students.

Other speakers included Robert Burns, chief administrative officer and vice president, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, LLC and

Colonel (ret.) Gregory Clark, ASU's vice president for Institutional Advancement.

The event took place at the corner of North University Drive and Harris Way.