ASU Commencement is May 3rd!

ASU to launch mechanical engineering program

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM EDT

Alabama State University President Quinton T. Ross, Jr. and Genesis Motor America GMA hosted a news conference last week to announce the first donation to launch the University's Mechanical Engineering program. GMA Director of Corporate Responsibility Brandon Ramirez praises ASU as a great institution.

President Ross says the initial donation will benefit ASU STEM students.

Other speakers included Robert Burns, chief administrative officer and vice president, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, LLC and

Colonel (ret.) Gregory Clark, ASU's vice president for Institutional Advancement.

The event took place at the corner of North University Drive and Harris Way.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
