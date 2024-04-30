© 2024 WVAS
Armed robbery and homicide in Montgomery

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 30, 2024 at 5:11 PM EDT

Montgomery Police are investigating a strong-armed robbery involving two young women at a local business.

On April 2nd police responded to the 3000 block of McGehee Road in reference to a robbery third degree.

Investigators released a photo of the suspects, described as two black females.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspects.

If you have any information you can call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the tip line at 334-215-STOP.

HOMICIDE IN MONTGOMERY

A homicide investigation is being conducted in Montgomery following the shooting death of a young man.

Authorities report on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 around 4:40 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1200 block of Eastdale Circle in reference to a subject shot.

Officials discovered 20-year-old Cornelius Johnson with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died two days later on April 4th.

Police ask anyone with any information to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
