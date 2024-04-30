Armed robbery and homicide in Montgomery

Montgomery Police are investigating a strong-armed robbery involving two young women at a local business.

On April 2nd police responded to the 3000 block of McGehee Road in reference to a robbery third degree.

Investigators released a photo of the suspects, described as two black females.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspects.

If you have any information you can call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the tip line at 334-215-STOP.

HOMICIDE IN MONTGOMERY

A homicide investigation is being conducted in Montgomery following the shooting death of a young man.

Authorities report on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 around 4:40 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1200 block of Eastdale Circle in reference to a subject shot.

Officials discovered 20-year-old Cornelius Johnson with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died two days later on April 4th.

Police ask anyone with any information to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.