Alabama to purchase Foley Beach Express Bridge

Alabama is planning to buy the Foley Beach Express Bridge. The potential purchase would end tolls to drive across it according to state and local officials. Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey and the mayors of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach announced an agreement for the Alabama Department of Transportation to purchase the bridge from the Baldwin County Bridge Company for $57 million.

The thoroughfare is a private toll bridge that provides an alternate route to state beaches.

Ivey's office said in a press release that the bridge will become toll free as soon as the deal closes.

The sale is expected to close in May and toll collection will end at noon on the closing date.

The exact day has not yet been scheduled.