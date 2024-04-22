© 2024 WVAS
Alabama to purchase Foley Beach Express Bridge

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 22, 2024 at 11:28 AM EDT

Alabama is planning to buy the Foley Beach Express Bridge. The potential purchase would end tolls to drive across it according to state and local officials. Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey and the mayors of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach announced an agreement for the Alabama Department of Transportation to purchase the bridge from the Baldwin County Bridge Company for $57 million.

The thoroughfare is a private toll bridge that provides an alternate route to state beaches.

Ivey's office said in a press release that the bridge will become toll free as soon as the deal closes.

The sale is expected to close in May and toll collection will end at noon on the closing date.

The exact day has not yet been scheduled.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
