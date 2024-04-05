WVAS Weekly Crime Report

Inmate Lawsuit

An Alabama inmate seeking to block the state's attempt to make him the second person put to death by nitrogen gas has filed a lawsuit arguing the first execution under the new method was “botched".

Attorneys for Alan Eugene Miller, who survived a 2022 lethal injection attempt, filed the lawsuit Friday in federal court in which they challenged the execution method and asked a judge to prevent a potential execution from going forward.

Miller's attorneys argued the first nitrogen execution in January left Kenneth Smith shaking and convulsing on a gurney as he was put to death.

The suit argued that it would be a violation of the ban on cruel and unusual punishment to put him to death using the same protocol.

A spokeswoman for Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment on the lawsuit.

In February, Marshall’s office asked the Alabama Supreme Court to set an execution date for Miller using nitrogen gas.

The court has not yet ruled on the request. Miller is scheduled to file a response with the court this week.

Two Suspects Sought in Robbery

Montgomery Police are investigating two robbery 3rd degree cases.

Officials are asking the public to help identify the suspects.

On March 30, 2024, police responded to a business located in the 2800 block of East South Boulevard, in reference to a business robbery.

Investigators say the suspects entered the business, stole items, and forced their way out of the business.

Police say the same suspects committed the same crime at a business located in the 60 block of Fairview Avenue on the same date.

Montgomery Police Investigator’s released a photo of two suspects who left on foot.

Mall Shooting

A local news outlet is reporting a man is in serious condition at a local hospital following a shooting Tuesday afternoon near a Montgomery mall.

Montgomery police the man was shot around 4:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Eastdale Circle.

No further information has been made available.

Information about a motive or possible suspect/s has not been released.