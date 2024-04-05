Gun reform on the capitol

Several groups promoting gun reform gathered at the Alabama State Capitol Thursday to push for the passage of Common Sense Gun Reform during Advocacy Day.

According to the groups’ press release Alabama has some of the weakest gun laws in the country.

Alabama Department of Public Health’s Dr. Pam Foster is a member of Moms Demand Action.

The coalition is pushing for two bills, one is State Representative Philip Ensler’s House Bill 36 which echoes an existing federal law, regulating and prohibiting the possession of machine gun conversion devices.

The second bill will fund Hospital-based Violence Intervention programs to support survivors.