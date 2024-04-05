© 2024 WVAS
April is Autism Awareness Month

Gun reform on the capitol

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 5, 2024 at 3:39 PM EDT
Montgomery, Alabama, USA with the State Capitol at dawn.
Several groups promoting gun reform gathered at the Alabama State Capitol Thursday to push for the passage of Common Sense Gun Reform during Advocacy Day.

According to the groups’ press release Alabama has some of the weakest gun laws in the country.

Alabama Department of Public Health’s Dr. Pam Foster is a member of Moms Demand Action.

The coalition is pushing for two bills, one is State Representative Philip Ensler’s House Bill 36 which echoes an existing federal law, regulating and prohibiting the possession of machine gun conversion devices.

The second bill will fund Hospital-based Violence Intervention programs to support survivors.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
