Alabama State University will be hosting its Black and Gold event this weekend.

Among the activities on Saturday will be the Orange Blossom Classic Fan Fest.

Starting at 10 a.m. the public will be treated to a preview of Orange Blossom Classic according to Executive Director Kendra Bullock.

The fan fest and other festivities will take place in the ASU stadium.

The Black and Gold Game will start at 12:30 p.m.