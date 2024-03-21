Special Election for Alabama House District 52

Governor Kay Ivey set special election dates for Alabama House District 52. The seat was previously held by John Rogers, whose resignation was effective March 13, 2024.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, June 18, 2024; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, July 16, 2024; and the special general election for Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.

