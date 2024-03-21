© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
March is Women's History Month!

Special Election for Alabama House District 52

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 21, 2024 at 5:11 PM EDT

Governor Kay Ivey set special election dates for Alabama House District 52. The seat was previously held by John Rogers, whose resignation was effective March 13, 2024.

Governor Ivey set the special primary election for Tuesday, June 18, 2024; the special primary runoff, if necessary, for Tuesday, July 16, 2024; and the special general election for Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan