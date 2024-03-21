Local fugitive alert

© 2024 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 21, 2024 at 5:04 PM EDT

The Alabama Department of Correction reports a correctional officer at Julia Tutwiler Prison has resigned after being charged with using her official position for personal gain.

Officials say Corrections Officer Tashiba Watkins was arrested on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

According to court documents Watkins reported she had received $1,000 through Apple Pay from an inmate, a 2023 investigation confirmed at least $1,000 in digital currency from a phone number associated with the inmate.

Watkins resigned from ADOC in November of 2023. Officials say more charges are possible.

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is searching for a fugitive wanted for rape and sodomy.

40-year-old Harold Green is wanted for Rape 2nd Degree and Sodomy 2nd Degree by Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Green is described as a black male, 5’7” ft. and weighing around 145 lbs. Investigators say he goes by the nickname of “Lil Fred.”

Green has family in Sumter, Greene, Hale and Jefferson Counties.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $500.00 cash reward. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Green, you are asked to please call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP (7867).
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
