Local fugitive alert

The Alabama Department of Correction reports a correctional officer at Julia Tutwiler Prison has resigned after being charged with using her official position for personal gain.

Officials say Corrections Officer Tashiba Watkins was arrested on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

According to court documents Watkins reported she had received $1,000 through Apple Pay from an inmate, a 2023 investigation confirmed at least $1,000 in digital currency from a phone number associated with the inmate.

Watkins resigned from ADOC in November of 2023. Officials say more charges are possible.

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is searching for a fugitive wanted for rape and sodomy.

40-year-old Harold Green is wanted for Rape 2nd Degree and Sodomy 2nd Degree by Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Green is described as a black male, 5’7” ft. and weighing around 145 lbs. Investigators say he goes by the nickname of “Lil Fred.”

Green has family in Sumter, Greene, Hale and Jefferson Counties.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $500.00 cash reward. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Green, you are asked to please call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP (7867).