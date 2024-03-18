WVAS Crime Report- March 18

Homicide Investigation

Montgomery Police are investigating Saturday’s shooting that killed one and injured three others.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call to the 3700 block of Woodley Road Saturday around 11:45 p.m. there authorities discovered 36-year-old Quinton Harris with a fatal gunshot wound.

Authorities also responded to a local hospital where three men each suffered non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Woodley Road.

If you know any information about this incident you are asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Teen Girl Faces Charges in House Fire

A teenage girl is facing charges in connection to an early morning house fire in Montgomery that left two people injured.

Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says crews responded to the one-story house in the 2800 block of Willena Avenue around 5:19 a.m. where flames and smoke were visible.

Firefighters searched the home and found a 6-year-old girl and a 45-year-old man unconscious. The pair were taken to a local hospital and treated for smoke-related injuries.

Chief Cooper says a 46-year-old female refused further treatment and a 15-year-old female was unharmed.

Cooper said in a statement, "a girl from the home was interviewed by investigators with her mother present, the girl told authorities she went into her parents’ room and took some of her mother’s possessions but does not remember anything else."