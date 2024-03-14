© 2024 WVAS
Ten year old missing in Blount County

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 14, 2024 at 4:45 PM EDT

Blount County Sheriff officials are searching for a missing ten-year-old girl.

Alexa Danielle Bliss was last seen on March 10, 2024 around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Joy Road in Blountsville, Alabama.

Alexa is described as a white female, standing 5’4’’ weighing around 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a yellow long sleeve shirt and black jean shorts.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Alexa Danielle Bliss you are asked to please contact the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 625-4913 or call 911.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
