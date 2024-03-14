Ten year old missing in Blount County

Blount County Sheriff officials are searching for a missing ten-year-old girl.

Alexa Danielle Bliss was last seen on March 10, 2024 around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Joy Road in Blountsville, Alabama.

Alexa is described as a white female, standing 5’4’’ weighing around 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a yellow long sleeve shirt and black jean shorts.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Alexa Danielle Bliss you are asked to please contact the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 625-4913 or call 911.