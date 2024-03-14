Katie Britt's response to SOTU

© 2024 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 14, 2024 at 5:17 PM EDT

Sen. Katie Britt called President Joe Biden a “diminished leader” in the Republican rebuttal to his State of the Union address Thursday evening.

The first-term Alabama Republican, the youngest woman in the Senate, delivered a stinging election-year critique of the president.

Britt was elected to the Senate in 2022 with former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

She promised to come to Washington as a “momma on a mission.” Britt, who has made immigration a top issue, also slammed the president on the border, calling his policies a “disgrace" that have led to higher numbers of border crossings during his presidency.
