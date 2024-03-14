IVF clinic reopens in Alabama

At least one clinic in Alabama has resumed in vitro fertilization treatments after the governor signed a bill into law.

The law shielding providers from potential legal liability raised by a court ruling that equated frozen embryos to children.

Alabama Fertility Specialists performed several embryo transfers Thursday, news outlets reported.

The Center for Reproductive Medicine in Mobile said in a statement that it would not reopen until it had legal clarity “on the extent of the immunity” the new state law provided.

The center was a defendant in wrongful death lawsuits the Alabama Supreme Court considered in its IVF ruling last month.