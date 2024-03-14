© 2024 WVAS
March is Women's History Month!

IVF clinic reopens in Alabama

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 14, 2024 at 5:10 PM EDT

At least one clinic in Alabama has resumed in vitro fertilization treatments after the governor signed a bill into law.

The law shielding providers from potential legal liability raised by a court ruling that equated frozen embryos to children.

Alabama Fertility Specialists performed several embryo transfers Thursday, news outlets reported.

The Center for Reproductive Medicine in Mobile said in a statement that it would not reopen until it had legal clarity “on the extent of the immunity” the new state law provided.

The center was a defendant in wrongful death lawsuits the Alabama Supreme Court considered in its IVF ruling last month.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
