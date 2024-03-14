© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
March is Women's History Month!

Former Congressman dies

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 14, 2024 at 4:39 PM EDT

Former Congressman Terry Everett has died at the age of 87 according to reports.

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday released a statement after receiving the news of the passing of former Congressman Terry Everett saying in part, “Congressman Everett passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning at his home in Rehobeth. Terry tirelessly served the people of southeast Alabama and his native Wiregrass with distinction for eight terms in Congress.”

The governor ordered the flags at the Alabama Capitol Complex to be lowered until the day of his interment.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan