Former Congressman dies

Former Congressman Terry Everett has died at the age of 87 according to reports.

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday released a statement after receiving the news of the passing of former Congressman Terry Everett saying in part, “Congressman Everett passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning at his home in Rehobeth. Terry tirelessly served the people of southeast Alabama and his native Wiregrass with distinction for eight terms in Congress.”

The governor ordered the flags at the Alabama Capitol Complex to be lowered until the day of his interment.