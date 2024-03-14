Brantwood to host annual kickball tournament

Who has the best Kickball Team in Montgomery? The winner will be revealed during the 5th Annual Kicking for Change, Kickball Tournament taking place on March 23, 2024.

The community tournament is sponsored by Brantwood Children’s Home in Montgomery.

Director Gerald Jones says fundraisers like this help supplement what the organization receives from the state.

The tournament starts at 10 a.m.

Tickets are ten dollars.

There will be food and live entertainment with the Songbird, D’Shanty Marshall.