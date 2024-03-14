© 2024 WVAS
Brantwood to host annual kickball tournament

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 14, 2024 at 4:35 PM EDT

Who has the best Kickball Team in Montgomery? The winner will be revealed during the 5th Annual Kicking for Change, Kickball Tournament taking place on March 23, 2024.

The community tournament is sponsored by Brantwood Children’s Home in Montgomery.

Director Gerald Jones says fundraisers like this help supplement what the organization receives from the state.

The tournament starts at 10 a.m.

Tickets are ten dollars.

There will be food and live entertainment with the Songbird, D’Shanty Marshall.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
