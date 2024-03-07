Sylacauga searching for suspect in first homicide

Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy in Sylacauga in connection with the city’s first homicide of the year.

Sylacauga Police report 16-year-old Jamir De’Jawn Russ as the suspect in the shooting death of 40-year-old Tamekia Tana Fluker.

Documents show around 4:00 p.m. on February 26, 2024, Sylacauga Police Department responded to 306 S. Main Avenue, Sylacauga, in reference to a shooting.

Officials found Fluker with a gunshot wound, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

On March 4, 2024 investigators obtained a two-count capital murder warrant on Russ who goes by the nickname of “JD.”

Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000.00 cash reward.

If you have any information about Jamir De’jawn Russ, please call the police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.