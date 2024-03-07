© 2024 WVAS
March is Women's History Month!

Sylacauga searching for suspect in first homicide

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 7, 2024 at 9:57 AM EST

Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy in Sylacauga in connection with the city’s first homicide of the year.

Sylacauga Police report 16-year-old Jamir De’Jawn Russ as the suspect in the shooting death of 40-year-old Tamekia Tana Fluker.

Documents show around 4:00 p.m. on February 26, 2024, Sylacauga Police Department responded to 306 S. Main Avenue, Sylacauga, in reference to a shooting.

Officials found Fluker with a gunshot wound, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

On March 4, 2024 investigators obtained a two-count capital murder warrant on Russ who goes by the nickname of “JD.”

Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000.00 cash reward.

If you have any information about Jamir De’jawn Russ, please call the police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
