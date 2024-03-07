Primary Election results

© 2024 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 7, 2024 at 9:51 AM EST

Alabama voters shook up the state’s congressional delegation Tuesday, throwing out one Republican incumbent and sending four candidates to run off in a district redrawn by a federal court to give Black voters greater opportunity to elect a representative of their choice.

Republican Rep. Barry Moore won in the 1st Congressional District against fellow GOP Rep. Jerry Carl.

Runoffs will be required to decide the general election match-up in the revamped 2nd District.

For the Democratic nomination, Shomari Figures and state Rep. Anthony Daniels will meet in an April 16 runoff. Daniels, of Huntsville, is the minority leader in the state House of Representatives.

Figures served as deputy chief of staff to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

On the Republican side, former state Sen. Dick Brewbaker will face attorney Caroleene Dobson to decide the party's nomination.

The new 2nd Congressional District stretches from Mobile through Montgomery to the Georgia border.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
