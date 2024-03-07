IVF Legislation

© 2024 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 7, 2024 at 9:54 AM EST

Alabama lawmakers racing to restart in vitro fertilization services in the state are set to weigh final approval for legislation shielding providers from the fallout of a court ruling that equated frozen embryos to children.

The state Senate and House will consider identical bills Wednesday that would protect providers from lawsuits and criminal prosecution for the “damage or death of an embryo” during IVF services.

The state's three major IVF providers paused services after the Alabama Supreme Court's ruling last month because of the sweeping liability concerns it raised.

Lawmakers have fast-tracked the immunity legislation as a proposed solution to get clinics open while they weigh whether additional action is needed.

If the legislation passes, it will go to Gov. Kay Ivey to be signed into law, possibly the same evening.
