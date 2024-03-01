© 2024 WVAS
Mayor signs executive order to forgive municipal fees

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 1, 2024 at 6:07 PM EST

An executive order in Montgomery is eliminating some fines and fees that have been unpaid for ten years.

The order applies to municipal fees associated with most non-DUI traffic tickets, the misdemeanor possession of marijuana and Class C misdemeanors.

Mayor Steven Reed signed the order Thursday morning surrounded by members of the city council and representatives from the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Alabama AppleSeed Center for Law and Justice.

The relief will take effect in April.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
