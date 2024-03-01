Mayor signs executive order to forgive municipal fees

An executive order in Montgomery is eliminating some fines and fees that have been unpaid for ten years.

The order applies to municipal fees associated with most non-DUI traffic tickets, the misdemeanor possession of marijuana and Class C misdemeanors.

Mayor Steven Reed signed the order Thursday morning surrounded by members of the city council and representatives from the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Alabama AppleSeed Center for Law and Justice.

The relief will take effect in April.