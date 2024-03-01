IVF Rally at Statehouse

The Fight for Alabama Families Advocacy Day took place in Montgomery at the Alabama Statehouse Wednesday.

In vitro fertilization patients in Alabama described postponed pregnancies, canceled appointments and the uncertainty surrounding if they will be able to access frozen embryos already created in the hopes of growing their families.

WVAS News spoke to 29-year-old Hannah Miles, says she and her husband have been trying to conceive for a little over three years

Alabama lawmakers have proposed separate proposals in Montgomery. Republican Sen. Tim Melson, a doctor, introduced legislation Tuesday that would largely provide civil and criminal immunity for IVF services.

House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, a Democrat, proposed a bill saying that a fertilized human egg or human embryo outside of a uterus “is not considered an unborn child or human being for any purpose under state law.”