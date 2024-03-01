© 2024 WVAS
We celebrate Black History Month!

IVF Rally at Statehouse

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 1, 2024 at 5:56 PM EST

The Fight for Alabama Families Advocacy Day took place in Montgomery at the Alabama Statehouse Wednesday.

In vitro fertilization patients in Alabama described postponed pregnancies, canceled appointments and the uncertainty surrounding if they will be able to access frozen embryos already created in the hopes of growing their families.

WVAS News spoke to 29-year-old Hannah Miles, says she and her husband have been trying to conceive for a little over three years

Alabama lawmakers have proposed separate proposals in Montgomery. Republican Sen. Tim Melson, a doctor, introduced legislation Tuesday that would largely provide civil and criminal immunity for IVF services.

House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, a Democrat, proposed a bill saying that a fertilized human egg or human embryo outside of a uterus “is not considered an unborn child or human being for any purpose under state law.”
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
