CRIME REPORT- Inmate recaptured, AG Office Explosion

Inmate Recaptured

An Alabama escaped inmate is now back in custody.

Alabama Department of Corrections reports 39-year-old Ricky Lavon Lay was found on Thursday, February 22, 2024, in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Lay had been on the run since October 24, 2023 after he escaped from the Steiner Shipyard where he was assigned to work.

Lay was serving a 16-year prison sentence for burglary.

Lay was taken into custody and extradited back to Alabama and placed into the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections.

AG Office Explosion

Attorney General Steve Marshall has issued a statement Monday in response to the detonation of an explosive device outside the Alabama Attorney General’s Office in downtown Montgomery.

Attorney General Marshall stated, “In the early hours of Saturday, February 24, 2024 an explosive device was detonated outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office building in Montgomery. Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the incident.

If you have any information related to this case, you are urged to contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency SBI at (334) 676-7890.