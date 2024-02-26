© 2024 WVAS
We celebrate Black History Month!

WVAS Crime Report

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 26, 2024 at 10:13 AM EST

Teen Charged with Arson

A 14-year-old boy in Montgomery has admitted to intentionally setting a fire; the teen is charged with arson.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper said the incident took place on Sunday, February 18, 2024 in the 2200 block of Terrance Avenue.

Cooper says the teen with his mother by his side admitted to starting the blaze. Cooper says the teen may be connected to another fire in the area.

October Homicide

Phenix City Police continue to seek answers in an October homicide. Investigators say on October 27, 2023, around 1:15 p.m. officials responded to Brickyard Road in reference to a deceased person.

There authorities discovered the body of 44-year-old Jennifer Marie Anderson of Phenix City in an advanced stage of decomposition.

The circumstances surrounding this homicide investigation are ongoing.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000.00 cash reward for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Montgomery Police are conducting a homicide investigation following the February 16, 2024 shooting death of 23-year-old Rod’Tavious Hall.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 100 block of N. Burbank Drive around 2 a.m. in reference to a subject shot. Hall was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his gunshot wounds.

Authorities later responded to a local hospital to find an adult male victim with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
