WVAS Crime Report

Teen Charged with Arson

A 14-year-old boy in Montgomery has admitted to intentionally setting a fire; the teen is charged with arson.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper said the incident took place on Sunday, February 18, 2024 in the 2200 block of Terrance Avenue.

Cooper says the teen with his mother by his side admitted to starting the blaze. Cooper says the teen may be connected to another fire in the area.

October Homicide

Phenix City Police continue to seek answers in an October homicide. Investigators say on October 27, 2023, around 1:15 p.m. officials responded to Brickyard Road in reference to a deceased person.

There authorities discovered the body of 44-year-old Jennifer Marie Anderson of Phenix City in an advanced stage of decomposition.

The circumstances surrounding this homicide investigation are ongoing.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000.00 cash reward for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Montgomery Police are conducting a homicide investigation following the February 16, 2024 shooting death of 23-year-old Rod’Tavious Hall.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 100 block of N. Burbank Drive around 2 a.m. in reference to a subject shot. Hall was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his gunshot wounds.

Authorities later responded to a local hospital to find an adult male victim with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.